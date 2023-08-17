URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he stabbed another man after demanding cash from him has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
George Harris, 66, who listed an address in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated battery.
He admitted to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that on June 30, 2022, he stabbed an Urbana man in the chest at a home in the 1100 block of North Champaign Street, Champaign.
Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds told the judge that police found the victim soaked in blood from a stab wound to his upper chest. He told them Harris had demanded money from him, then stabbed him.
Harris told police he thought that the victim had stolen money from him but later realized that someone else had taken his cash.
Reynolds said Harris had prior convictions for attempted burglary, burglary, theft, driving under the influence and several misdemeanor offenses.
He was also ordered to perform 30 hours of public service, get a substance-abuse evaluation and have no contact with the victim.