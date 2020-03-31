URBANA — An Urbana man was released from the county jail Tuesday after pleading guilty in an assault on a man who was dating his ex-girlfriend.
Coleton Rauch, 28, who listed an address in the 2700 block of East Washington Street, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass to residence, admitting that on Nov. 6, he entered a home on Terry Drive in Fisher, knowing there were people present.
He was sentenced to 30 months of probation and in return for his guilty plea, more serious charges of home invasion were dismissed.
Champaign County sheriff’s deputies’ reports about the incident said Rauch forced his way in, went to a back bedroom and punched and choked the man who was there with his former girlfriend, with whom he had broken up five months earlier. Two children were on the couch and saw him enter, the reports said.
Court records show Rauch had prior misdemeanor convictions for harassment by electronic communication and domestic battery. Rauch was also sentenced to 142 days in jail but given credit for time served.