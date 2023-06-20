URBANA — An Urbana man who fatally shot a dog that had gotten into a fight with his dog has been sentenced to two years of second-chance probation.
Lenard Gibson, 30, who listed an address in the 1900 block of Weaver Street, will escape a felony conviction if he successfully completes the sentence he received for criminal damage to property.
Gibson pleaded guilty to that offense Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum, admitting that on April 12, 2022, he shot a dog belonging to a woman living on Magnolia Lane in Rantoul. Gibson and his wife had driven their dog to the woman’s home to see about breeding their female with the woman’s male dog.
The woman and the Gibsons did not know each other, police said, but connected over social media about the prospect of breeding their pets.
Rantoul police said when Gibson’s wife got out of the car to introduce the dogs, the dogs immediately began to fight with each other and could not be separated by the women.
That’s when Gibson, who has a concealed-carry license, got out of the car, shot the other woman’s dog, then left.
Other charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and aggravated cruelty to animals that had earlier been lodged against Gibson were dismissed in return for his plea to the Class 4 felony.
He was also ordered to pay the deceased dog’s owner $500 in restitution and perform 30 hours of public service.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Gibson had no previous convictions.