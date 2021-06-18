URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he had a gun he shouldn’t have has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Judge Roger Webber allowed Cory D. Jackson, 33, whose last known address was on Austin Drive, to surrender himself to begin his sentence on Aug. 6.
Jackson pleaded guilty Friday to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, admitting that on Nov. 11, 2017, he had a loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun under the front passenger seat of a vehicle that Champaign police stopped in a roadside safety check on West Springfield Avenue.
Because the vehicle smelled of cannabis, the officer searched it and found the gun.
Jackson told police the gun belonged to his girlfriend but was unable to give the officer her name.
In return for his guilty plea in that case, another from 2020 in which he was charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis and obstructing justice was dismissed.
Court records show Jackson has several previous convictions for failure to report an accident involving injury, obstructing justice, possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, obstructing a peace officer and carrying a firearm.