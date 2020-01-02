URBANA — A rural Urbana man who admitted he possessed a bullet when he should not have has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Jason Douglas, 31, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Tom Difanis to unlawful possession of firearm ammunition, admitting that he had a .22-caliber bullet that he jammed into the barrel of a BB gun on Sept. 16.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman said the gun with the bullet was found inside a backpack that had been left Sept. 16 outside near the front door of the Champaign County Courthouse in downtown Urbana.
The unattended backpack was eventually linked to Douglas.
Because of a prior conviction for possession of a controlled substance from 2014, Douglas is not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition.
He was given credit on his sentence for 106 days served since his arrest Sept. 17.