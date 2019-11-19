URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted breaking in to a neighbor’s apartment and stealing electronics has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Lashawn Williams, 34, of the 2000 block of Vawter Street was also ordered to make $2,200 in restitution to his victim.
He pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Tom Difanis to residential burglary for breaking into another apartment in his complex between Oct. 4 and 5 and stealing several electronic items.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said the victim came home and discovered her door forced open and property missing. She had an inside surveillance camera that showed Williams, her neighbor, helping himself to her property.
Alferink said the woman did not get her property back.
Alferink said Williams has prior convictions for criminal sexual abuse, aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking and violating his sex-offender registration.