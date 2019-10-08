URBANA — An Urbana man convicted of sexually assaulting his friend’s girlfriend in her home a year ago has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Under truth-in-sentencing laws and with credit for time served, Octavius Jackson, 40, could be released in six years for the Oct. 14, 2018, criminal sexual assault of a 40-year-old woman.
Testimony at Jackson’s August jury trial was that he was drinking at the woman’s Urbana apartment with her and her boyfriend on Oct. 13. She went to bed, only to be awakened about three hours later by Jackson, who had his hand between her legs touching her sex organ.
The eight years was the recommendation of Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink, who reminded the judge of the victim’s trial testimony about how traumatized she was by the assault. The woman did not submit a victim impact statement for Judge Tom Difanis to consider.
Eight years was also what Alferink had offered before trial if Jackson pleaded guilty, but he declined. He faced a mandatory sentence between four and 15 years. Alferink said Jackson had two prior drug-related convictions.
Defense attorney Alfred Ivy asked for a minimal sentence.
“He is still a relatively young man with potential for a positive life ahead of him,“ said Ivy.
Difanis noted that all three people in the apartment when the woman was assaulted were drinking heavily.
“Alcohol is not a defense, but the court has to consider it,” the judge said.