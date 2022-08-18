URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly molested a teenage girl earlier this year remains in the Champaign County Jail awaiting trial.
Earlier this month, Terrain Minnieweather, 22, who listed an address in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue, was charged with attempted criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse in connection with acts that allegedly happened on or about April 26.
Minnieweather had been arrested on Aug. 4 for an unrelated battery case in which the state declined to file charges, but a review of other open police reports on Minnieweather resulted in the new charges.
A Champaign police report said the girl’s mother told police in April that she had allowed Minnieweather to stay at their Champaign home.
On April 26, Minnieweather allegedly went into the woman’s daughter’s bedroom.
The girl, a teen, told a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center that she woke to Minnieweather’s hands down her pants. She demanded he get out, which he did. About a half-hour later, he came back to her room, the report said.
The report said Minnieweather denied that the event occurred.
He has other pending cases for aggravated unlawful use of weapons and aggravated fleeing and eluding police for which he was out on bond. He is now being held in lieu of $50,000 bond in the newest case involving the molestation charges. He is due back in court on Aug. 30 on all of his cases.