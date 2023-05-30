URBANA — An Urbana man with a lengthy criminal history who allegedly fired shots in an apartment building in west Champaign early Sunday has been charged with gun offenses and stalking.
Robert L. Spears, 39, who listed an address in the 700 block of Colorado Avenue, was arraigned Tuesday for being an armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, reckless discharge of a gun and stalking.
A Champaign police report said that at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday, a witness approached an officer who was in a parking lot in the 900 block of North Prospect Avenue to tell the officer he had seen a man with a gun and holding a bottle of alcohol at an apartment complex nearby.
The officer went there and saw a man matching the description he’d been given go inside the building.
The officer then heard a shot fired, took cover and began trying to find the shooter when he heard a second shot.
Police detained Spears in the 1200 block of Providence Circle and found him with the bottle of vodka witnesses had seen but no gun. The report said three other people identified Spears as the man they had seen with the alcohol and gun.
Later, officers found a black handgun under a car nearby on Providence Circle, a shell casing, and a bullet hole in the outside door frame of the apartment of Spears’ former girlfriend.
That woman told police that Spears had shown up on Saturday and paced around outside, the third alleged incident of stalking her in two months. After staying indoors for several hours, the woman went outside to leave but said Spears approached her, prompting her to go back indoors. He ran off when she began recording him, she told police.
The report said Champaign police had dealt with two previous incidents of alleged violence against the woman by Spears in April and May.
Hearing about Spears’ 17 misdemeanor and felony convictions dating to 1997, Judge Randy Rosenbaum set his bond at $500,000 in court Monday.
If convicted of being an armed habitual criminal, he faces six to 30 years in prison, which would have to be served at 85 percent.
Arraigning Spears on Tuesday, Judge Chad Beckett declined a request by Public Defender Lis Pollock to reduce Spears’ bond. He is due back in court June 27.