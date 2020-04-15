URBANA — An Urbana man just days away from getting off parole was arrested Tuesday night for alleged weapons and drug offenses.
Christopher J. Wilson, 26, who listed an address in the 400 block of West Park Street, was charged Wednesday with seven felony counts, including armed violence and being an armed habitual criminal, both Class X felonies carrying a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years upon conviction.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said about 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the 400 block of West Park for a report of a suspicious person looking in windows. They did not find that person but did find a car running and unoccupied nearby on Central Avenue.
Looking in the windows of that car, they could see a cannabis blunt in the ashtray and smell fresh cannabis. Officers watched the car, and when Wilson got in it and drove off, they pulled him over in a parking lot in the 400 block of East University Avenue.
Smysor said the officers told Wilson they could smell cannabis and asked him to get out of the car so they could search it. He declined, telling them he was scared and that he wanted to speak to his wife.
As they continued to talk, Wilson drove off and made his way back to Park, driving alongside Crystal Lake Park, before stopping on Central near his house.
After he stopped the second time, officers drew weapons, Smysor said, and Wilson got out and was arrested.
They found suspected Ecstasy and about 18 packages of cannabis flower and gummies in the car along with a notebook filled with names that police believe indicated he was selling.
He was also wearing a shoulder holster, but police found no gun on him or in the car. However, they noticed when they approached the car the second time that its passenger window was down.
It had been up when they first talked to him, Smysor said.
Police then went back to search Crystal Lake Park and found a .40-caliber handgun with the serial number scratched off near where Wilson had driven through the grass along Park Street.
He was also charged with unlawful use of weapons, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a gun with a defaced serial number and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
Judge Tom Difanis set bond for Wilson at $50,000 after hearing about his prior convictions, including one in 2013 for robbery and two in 2016 for possession with intent to deliver cannabis. Wilson was supposed to be discharged Friday from parole for the latter convictions.
He is due back in court June 23.