URBANA — A 71-year-old Urbana man was in critical condition Thursday afternoon at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana afternoon after he was knocked off his motorized scooter on Vine Street downtown.
Urbana police Detective Duane Smith said just after 1 p.m., the man was crossing Vine Street at East Water Street, near the Schnucks store, on a four-wheeled motorized scooter, going from east to west, when he was hit by a pickup truck.
The driver of the truck, whose name was not released, was making a left turn north onto Vine from Water when he hit the scooter, Smith said. The victim was thrown from it, and was unconscious and bleeding from the head.
The driver told police officers he did not see the man on the scooter as he made his turn. Police said the driver showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with officers by providing blood and urine samples. He was issued a traffic ticket for failure to yield to a pedestrian in the road.
Police shut down the northbound lanes of Vine between University Avenue and Main Street as they investigated.
Anyone with further information, photos or video recordings is asked to contact police at 217-384-2320 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.