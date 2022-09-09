RANTOUL — An Urbana man was hospitalized Friday morning after the pickup truck he was driving was struck by a train on Rantoul’s south side.
Fire Chief Chad Smith said the collision at the railroad crossing at Liberty Avenue and Chandler Road caused the full-sized 2006 Dodge pickup to land on its top in a waterway along the west side of the tracks.
“We had to open one door, and the patient was able to exit and walk up the embankment to the ambulance and was transported to the hospital for evaluation,” Smith said.
Police Sgt. James Schmidt said the 49-year-old driver, who was the sole occupant of the pickup, was awake and speaking to officers when they arrived.
Schmidt said the man’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Seventeen firefighters responded to the 8:58 a.m. call and had the scene cleared by 9:38 a.m.
Smith said no one in the train was hurt.
Police Deputy Chief Rodney Sullivan said it is not known what type of train was involved.
Sullivan said police were awaiting the arrival of investigators from Canadian National Railway, which owns the tracks, to continue their investigation.