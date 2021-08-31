URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly possessed more than 5 pounds of methamphetamine and two guns is in the custody of federal authorities.
Champaign County Sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said Victor Esparza-Sosa, 40, who listed an address in the 100 block of George Street in the Northwood Trailer Park in Urbana Township, has been charged with a weapons violation in connection with his arrest early Sunday by deputies.
He came to their attention about 4:15 a.m. Sunday when several people in that trailer park heard shots fired and identified them as coming from a man in a pickup truck shooting a gun.
Apperson said witnesses knew Esparza-Sosa lived in the neighborhood and went in search of him.
“They get information that he has a storage shed in the 1500 block of Airport Road in Urbana. They go there and find his vehicle and him. While looking inside his vehicle, they see shell casings,” Apperson said.
Apperson said Esparza-Sosa gave deputies permission to search the truck but told them the keys for it were inside the storage unit and he’d have to retrieve them. The deputies told him that for their safety, they would have to follow him inside when he got the keys, which he allowed.
“They see him reach toward a shelf,” Apperson said, explaining that the deputies discovered that’s where he apparently placed the gun he’d been firing.
“The deputies detain him and he admits to shooting the gun as he’s driving,” Apperson said, explaining that Esparza-Sosa appeared intoxicated and explained he was upset over a girlfriend’s alleged infidelity.
Apperson said after they had Esparza-Sosa detained for the gun and the alleged shooting, they saw in plain view what they believed to be drugs.
They arrested him for weapons offenses, then obtained a search warrant for the storage unit.
Their search turned up a total of 2,607 grams, or about 5.75 pounds, of purported methamphetamine, commonly marketed as ice, packaged in several bags; almost $2,000 in cash; a loaded 9 mm handgun; and a revolver.
With a street value of about $100 per gram, the total amount found was worth $260,700, Apperson estimated.
Federal authorities have agreed to prosecute Esparza-Sosa, who is a foreign national. Apperson was uncertain what country he’s from.
He’s being held on a preliminary charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.
He faces more severe penalties in the federal system for the weapons and drug charges, which are likely to be added after a grand jury convenes within a month.