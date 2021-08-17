PEORIA — A federal grand jury has indicted an Urbana man for possession and transportation of child pornography.
Brandon M. Knoff, 32, of the 2000 block of Willow Road is alleged to have transported the pornography on June 3, 2020, and April 13, 2021, and possessed it on July 26.
Court documents show that Urbana police received five separate online tips that three different social-media and cloud-storage applications had reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user had and transmitted suspected child pornography on their servers.
Police were able to link the user’s internet addresses to Knoff and his home address.
Knoff has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest July 27. A federal grand jury in Peoria indicted him Tuesday.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson is prosecuting Knoff. The case was investigated by U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security and Urbana police.
If convicted of the more serious charge of transportation of child pornography, Knoff faces five to 20 years in prison.