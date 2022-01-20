URBANA — An Urbana man is facing child-pornography charges and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
On Wednesday, a federal grand jury indicted John Schreyer, 47, of the 300 block of Spring Circle on charges of transporting and possessing child pornography between June and December 2021.
If convicted of transportation of child pornography, Schreyer faces between five and 20 years in prison. Possession of child pornography carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
In an affidavit filed with the criminal complaint, prosecutors accuse Schreyer of using a web-based peer-to-peer network to disseminate videos of prepubescent children engaged in sex acts with adult men on June 14 and possessing child pornography on Dec. 16, the day he was arrested in Urbana.
Five days later, Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long ordered him detained. He has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals service since.
The FBI’s Springfield office and the Urbana Police Department assisted in the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson is prosecuting the case.