URBANA — An Urbana man is in the hospital after being shot in the groin Monday afternoon, police said.
Urbana police responded shortly before 2 p.m. to shots fired in the 1000 block of East Kerr Avenue, where they found a 26-year-old man in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
The man had serious but non-life-threatening wounds, Lt. Dave Smysor said, and was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital.
The man told police that the shooter approached him in the hallway of an apartment building, knocked him down and shot him once before fleeing.
The man also told police he was familiar with the shooter, as they had argued with each other before, Smysor said.
Police are still trying to locate the shooter and ask that anyone with information, photographs or videos contact them at 217-384-2320.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.