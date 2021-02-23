URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly possessed almost three ounces of methamphetamine intended for sale has been charged with a Class X felony.
If convicted, Marshawn Williams, 26, who listed an address in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue, could go to prison for between six and 30 years.
He was arraigned Monday for delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He is being held in the county jail in lieu of $50,000 bond and is to be back in court March 9 for a probable cause hearing.
On Friday, Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force officers who had been investigating alleged drug sales by Williams obtained a search warrant for his apartment and served it early in the morning.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said Williams agreed to speak with officers and admitted there was methamphetamine in the apartment but said it did not belong to him. He also denied there were any weapons in the home.
Police found a Glock 9 mm handgun with one round in it in one kitchen cabinet and a plastic bag containing 82 grams of crystal methamphetamine in a second kitchen cabinet.
In a dresser drawer, officers found $7,790 cash, which included pre-recorded buy money used by an informant who previously purchased drugs from Williams. Williams had another $560 on him.
With a prior felony conviction for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance from 2016, Williams is not allowed to have a firearm.