URBANA — A Champaign County judge has acquitted an Urbana man accused of damaging tires on scores of vehicles in west Urbana more than a year ago, finding he was insane.
Judge Roger Webber said Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Dallas Bone, 38, punctured tires on five cars in early March 2021, but that he was not criminally responsible for his behavior given his mental status.
The Department of Human Services will now evaluate Bone to see what kind of treatment he will need. Webber agreed that Bone may remain free while that happens after hearing from Fletcher that Bone has been taking his medication regularly and has been stable for several months. Webber set a status hearing for Oct. 3.
Bone, who lived on Urbana Street at the time of the crimes, had been charged with seven felony counts of criminal damage to property for damage done to vehicles in a multiple block area near Bone’s home on March 1, 2021.
Victims lived on South McCullough, South Busey, West Illinois, North and South Coler, West Springfield, South Urbana and Stoughton streets.
Police arrested Bone on March 5 as he was walking on Vine Street not far from the police station. By that time, they had taken more than 100 reports of damage to vehicles. Fletcher put the final tally of victims at 145.
Within two months of Bone’s arrest, Champaign psychiatrist Dr. Larry Jeckel opined that he was not fit to stand trial. Five months later, he was sent to a Department of Human Services hospital for treatment and was found fit in January and released on recognizance.
Bone, through his attorney Monroe McWard of Springfield, waived his right to have a jury hear the evidence against him. Instead, McWard and Fletcher submitted to Webber a synopsis of the evidence and had him decide Bone’s guilt or innocence.
At the beginning of Thursday’s brief hearing, Fletcher dismissed two of the counts, leaving five for Webber to make a determination on.
In addition to information on what vehicles were damaged and where, the judge considered reports from Jeckel in reaching his verdict that Bone was not guilty by reason of insanity.
Included in the information the lawyers gave the judge was evidence that Bone had been recorded on video puncturing tires and that around 1 a.m. on March 3, 2021, a witness who lived on the same street as Bone saw him holding a power drill.
A person close to Bone identified him in a video clip that showed him in the 600 block of Stoughton Street, where a tire was punctured. That person knew that Bone struggled with mental issues and had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
The acquittal means that the vehicle owners are responsible for the cost of repairing their cars.