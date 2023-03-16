URBANA — An Urbana man who was out on bond for allegedly selling cocaine in December was arrested again Wednesday for a similar crime.
Khamron Williams, 27, who listed an address in the 1400 block of North Division Street, was charged Tuesday with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink told Judge Brett Olmstead on Thursday that Williams was a passenger in a vehicle that turned into Crystal Lake Park about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday and parked. The park closes at sundown.
The officer could smell cannabis coming from the vehicle, driven by a woman. Williams was the front-seat passenger. The woman told police she and Williams had pulled into the park to discuss their relationship.
Williams admitted he had smoked cannabis before getting in the car. Police had Williams and his friend get out.
During a search of Williams, police found a plastic bag containing a rock substance that field tested positive as crack cocaine. It weighed 26.2 grams and has a street value of about $2,600.
Alferink said Williams ran from police when they found the substance, but he was quickly caught and admitted that everything found in the car was his. Police had also located about an ounce of cannabis in several bags in the car.
Williams faces a mandatory prison sentence of between six and 30 years if he’s found to have possessed the crack cocaine for sale.
In December, Champaign police stopped a vehicle he was in for an alleged traffic offense and found two plastic bags on him containing suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine weighing a total of 17 grams. They also found a bag of cannabis on the seat.
Olmstead said that in light of Williams being out on bond for a similar drug crime, he was not inclined to grant him recognizance. He set Williams’ bond at $10,000 and told him to be back in court April 11 on both cases.
If convicted of the December possession with intent to deliver cocaine, Williams faces six to 30 years in that case as well. He would have to serve sentences for the two crimes consecutively.