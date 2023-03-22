Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to cloudy skies late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Morning high of 58F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.