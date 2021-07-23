URBANA — A man without an address from Urbana has been ordered to wear a GPS device if he posts bond in a stalking case.
Judge Ben Dyer on Friday arraigned Jacob Campbell-Hill, 33, on three felony counts of stalking alleging that on four days between July 1 and Wednesday, he repeatedly knocked on the doors and windows of an Urbana woman’s apartment and called her on the phone after she had blocked several numbers from which he was calling.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said Campbell-Hill is currently on parole for a 2018 stalking conviction involving the same woman for which he was sentenced to 18 months in prison. He was released in July 2020 after serving nine months of that sentence, according to Department of Corrections’ records.
Reynolds said Campbell-Hill has a child in common with the woman and that she reported seeing him stand on her porch, knock on her windows and doors and destroy property on her patio.
“She feels trapped and watched by him,” said Reynolds, who said Campbell-Hill allegedly sent her photos of himself engaged in self-harm. He appeared via video from the satellite jail wearing an anti-suicide gown.
In addition to the prior stalking conviction, Reynolds said Campbell-Hill had another domestic-battery conviction involving the same woman as well as other convictions for criminal sexual abuse, mob action, battery and aggravated battery.
Reynolds asked Dyer to set bond at $1 million and order Campbell-Hill to have no contact with the woman. The judge set bond at $75,000 but did order Campbell-Hill to wear the ankle monitor should he be released and have no contact with the woman.
He’s due back in court Aug. 24. If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to two to five years in prison.