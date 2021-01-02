URBANA — An Urbana man on parole for a weapons violation has been arrested again for allegedly having a loaded gun.
Heaven Gray, 30, who listed an address in the 1000 block of East Kerr Avenue, was arrested about 11:45 p.m. Thursday.
Assistant State’s Attorney William Lynch said Gray was a passenger in a vehicle that an Urbana police officer stopped in the 1800 block of North Cunningham Avenue because the officer was trying to serve an order of protection on the driver.
Learning that Gray was on parole, the officer had him get out of the vehicle so police could search it. Lynch said that’s when Gray ran from the officer.
He didn’t get far before police caught him and found a loaded .380-caliber pistol, brass knuckles and less than a gram of suspected cocaine on him.
As a previously convicted felon — he has a conviction for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon stemming from a 2018 arrest in Urbana — Gray is not allowed to possess weapons. He also had prior convictions for unlawful restraint and possession of a controlled substance, Lynch said.
Judge Sam Limentato set Gray’s bond on Friday at $75,000. Gray is expected to be formally charged Monday.