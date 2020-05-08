URBANA — An Urbana man on parole for a weapons offense has been sentenced to six years in prison for having a loaded gun.
Jerrion C. Gipson, 23, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of Brookstone Court, pleaded guilty Thursday before Champaign County Judge Tom Difanis to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and resisting a peace officer.
He was sentenced to six years on each of the counts to be served at the same time. He was given credit for 101 days already served.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said the charges stemmed from a Jan. 28 traffic stop of a car Gipson was driving about 1:45 p.m. on University Avenue near Draper Avenue in Champaign.
Gipson got out of his car and ran from police, who saw him toss a metal object as he ran. Police found a .357-Magnum handgun, fully loaded with hollow-point ammunition, in his path of flight.
A Champaign police officer who slipped on ice during the foot chase was injured, Umlah said.
As a felon on parole for unlawful use of weapons by a felon, Gipson is not allowed to have a gun. Umlah said Gipson had another previous conviction for burglary.