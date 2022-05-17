URBANA — An Urbana man is due back in court with an attorney early next month after being charged with weapons offenses.
Jalen Booker, 21, who listed an address in the 1300 block of West Eads Street, was arrested May 11 by officers from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force who stopped him after seeing him involved in what was believed to be a drug transaction.
A report about the stop said police also wanted to speak with him about other cases in which he was believed to be involved.
When officers approached the vehicle on a street east of Crystal Lake Park, it smelled of cannabis.
In a search of the vehicle, police found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine and a laser sight on it under the passenger seat.
Booker is currently serving a sentence of probation for possession of a controlled substance.
He’s being held in lieu of $100,000 bond after being charged with armed violence, a Class X felony with penalties upon conviction ranging from six to 30 years, and aggravated unlawful use of weapons, a less serious Class 4 felony.