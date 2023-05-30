URBANA — An Urbana man on probation for firing a gun at the home of a woman he was angry with has been charged for engaging in a violent domestic dispute involving another woman.
Corwin A. Lewis, 34, who listed an address in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue, was arraigned Tuesday for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.
An Urbana police report said officers were called to an apartment in that block about 6:15 a.m. Saturday where a girlfriend of Lewis reported he allegedly hit her on the head with a broom when she informed him she was breaking up with him.
She responded by throwing cornstarch on him, and she said he then began to punch her with a fist and choked her until she blacked out. She said when she regained consciousness, her neck hurt and she felt as if she had a concussion.
The report said the woman’s sister was in the apartment, and when she heard a commotion, she saw Lewis holding the victim by the hair and beating her head on the floor.
First responders found her covered in blood from a cut lip, a cut to her face and an injury to her mouth and took her to a hospital for treatment.
Lewis was sentenced a year ago to three years of probation after pleading guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm for firing at an Urbana woman’s residence.
Judge Chad Beckett allowed Lewis to be released on his own recognizance but ordered him to wear a GPS device and have no contact with the woman in the Saturday incident. He’s due back in court June 6.