URBANA — An Urbana man on probation for reckless discharge of a firearm has been sentenced to more probation in two different cases to which he pleaded guilty this week.
Demaris Miner, 34, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Curtiss Drive, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of between 2,000 and 5,000 grams of cannabis, admitting he had it on June 15.
He also pleaded guilty in a separate case to aggravated driving under the influence on June 23.
In a negotiated agreement accepted by Judge Roger Webber, Miner was sentenced to three years of probation. He was also ordered to spend 10 days on home confinement on the DUI.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said in the cannabis case, police found a large amount of cannabis in plain view in an unoccupied car on Main Street in downtown Champaign.
Police were in that area investigating shots fired nearby on Market and Taylor streets when they saw the cannabis inside the car.
A search of the car turned up about 5.7 pounds of cannabis in several bags and documents with Miner’s name, including an airline baggage receipt. The state crime lab also found his fingerprints on several packages of the cannabis found in the car.
In the aggravated-DUI case, which happened about a week later, Miner was pulled over by a state trooper on U.S. 45 south of Thomasboro for speeding. The trooper could smell cannabis and alcohol in the vehicle and found an open bottle of cognac.
A breath test put Miner’s breath-alcohol concentration at 0.096, over the 0.08 limit at which Illinois motorists are presumed intoxicated.
McCallum said besides the conviction for reckless discharge of a firearm for shooting a gun outside a convenience store in January 2019 on North Market Street in Champaign, Miner has other convictions for obstructing justice, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, false report of an offense and aggravated battery.