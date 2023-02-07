URBANA — An Urbana man without a permanent address who was arrested Sunday for allegedly trying to break into a woman’s apartment was released on his own recognizance Monday.
Kevin D. Terrell, 28, was charged with burglary in connection with an incident that took place about 7 a.m. Sunday at The Cove Apartments, 1507 E. Washington Ave., U.
An Urbana police report said a woman living there heard someone banging loudly on her door and yelling. Because she did not know him, she told him she would not open the door. He allegedly continued pounding violently and demanding that she open the door, which was damaged from his attempts to force his way in.
Police found Terrell in a common area of the building, apparently suffering from a mental crisis or under the influence, the report said. He said he was visiting his aunt in the apartment where he had been banging on the door.
Police found that the fire door to the floor where Terrell was allegedly pounding on the apartment door had its glass shattered. A surveillance camera near an entry door had also been ripped off the wall.
Police said Terrell admitted breaking the glass. Officers found a brick and the surveillance camera in his pockets.
Judge Brett Olmstead told Terrell to be back in court March 28 but allowed him to be released on his own recognizance.
On Jan. 30, Olmstead had also allowed Terrell to be released on recognizance after he was charged with burglary for allegedly entering two vehicles Jan. 27 in Rantoul. That case is also unresolved.