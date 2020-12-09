URBANA — If an Urbana man charged with having drugs for sale wants to get out of jail, he’ll have to persuade a judge that his bail is not coming from the sale of drugs.
At the request of Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum, Judge Adam Dill on Wednesday ordered Christopher Wilson to show where his bond money is coming from in two cases in which he’s charged with having a gun and drugs.
Wilson, 27, of the 400 block of West Park Street, Urbana, was arraigned Wednesday for possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of cannabis, possession with intent to deliver Xanax and possession of Ecstasy.
McCallum said about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Wilson was pulled over by an Illinois Secretary of State police officer near Oregon and Webber streets for an alleged traffic offense.
The officer could smell a strong odor of cannabis, which Wilson admitted having, McCallum said.
A search of his car turned up 634 grams (1.4 pounds) of cannabis, cannabis wax and edibles in various containers.
Also found in a backpack that Wilson admitted was his were 27 Xanax and eight MDMA pills, also known as Ecstasy.
After hearing that Wilson was out on bond from an April case in which he was charged with being an armed habitual criminal, armed violence, and having a gun with a defaced serial number and cannabis for sale, Dill set Wilson’s bond in the new case at $500,000.
That means he would have to post $50,000 in cash to be released, but only after persuading the judge that the money is from a legal source.
He posted $5,000 cash in the earlier case within days, court records show.
McCallum said Wilson has previous convictions for driving under the influence, robbery, unlawful use of weapons by a felon and delivery of cannabis.
Dill informed Wilson that if convicted in both cases, he would have to serve the sentences for them one after the other. The older case includes two Class X felony counts that carry a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years.
The charges in the case filed Wednesday are Class 2, 3 and 4 felonies.