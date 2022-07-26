URBANA — An Urbana man who had been out on bond in an attempted murder case because he had also been shot in the same incident is now in the county jail on unrelated drug charges.
Dejermaine Pettis, 27, who listed an address in the 1800 block of Beck Drive, was arrested Monday when he came to court with his attorney to find out when his trial would be heard in a pending attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm case he had been charged with more than a year ago.
Because Pettis had been seriously injured by return gunfire in that same August 2020 shooting incident, Judge Randy Rosenbaum took the unusual step of allowing Pettis to be released on recognizance so that he could obtain ongoing medical care.
Even before he had been shot, Pettis had pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine in a 2019 case and was awaiting sentencing for that.
He still has not been sentenced in that case.
On Tuesday, he was arraigned on a single count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a Class X felony because of the amount of the drug he allegedly had on May 20 of this year.
A Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force report said officers conducted a court-authorized search of his Beck Drive home that day based on their ongoing investigation of his alleged drug sales.
They found evidence that he lived there, including a lease.
In the home, they found a total of about 36 grams or just over an ounce of cocaine.
A warrant had been issued for Pettis’ arrest on the drug charge in late May.
Bond was set at $250,000.
Police served it Monday when he showed up to court with his attorney, Jamie Propps, on a case stemming from an Aug. 23, 2020, shooting outside at the former Gramercy Park apartment complex in west Champaign.
Pettis was charged with several felony counts for allegedly opening fire on a group of people, hitting two men.
An unidentified person returned fire, seriously injuring Pettis.
Testimony at a February 2021 bond hearing was that he lost a kidney, a spleen, part of his pancreas and 70 pounds as a result of the shooting and subsequent surgeries.
Just after Pettis’ arrest Monday, the state’s attorney asked Rosenbaum to have a source of bail hearing in the event Pettis can come up with $25,000 to win his release.
The purpose is to ensure that the bail money is not coming from illegal activity.