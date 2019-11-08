URBANA — An Urbana man out on bond for drug charges was arrested Thursday on weapons- and drug-related offenses that stemmed from items found in his home last month by police.
Champaign police Sgt. Dave Griffet said members of the Street Crimes Task Force had done a court-authorized search of Herman F. Williams’ apartment in the 500 block of East Green Street on Oct. 11.
Williams, 57, was not home when police found about 3.2 grams of crack cocaine, 107 grams of suspected cannabis and a loaded pistol, Griffet said. They had been looking for him since and located him Thursday in Champaign.
He was charged Friday with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, unlawful use of weapons by a felon and possession of 100 to 500 grams of cannabis.
If convicted of the most serious of the charges, a Class 1 felony, Williams faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison. And because he was out on bond in the earlier case, he would have to serve the sentences one after the other if convicted of both.
Judge Adam Dill set bond on the new case at $100,000 and told him to be back in court Dec. 3.
Williams was also charged in July with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, methamphetamine delivery, possession of methamphetamine and possession of stolen property.
In that case, it was alleged he had the drugs, stolen merchandise and $6,709 in cash in that same apartment. He posted bond shortly after being charged and was released.