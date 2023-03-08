URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted having a gun on him when stopped by police more than a year ago has been sentenced to two years of conditional discharge.
Dazhan Moore, 24, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Ogelthorpe Avenue, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to a reduced misdemeanor charge of attempted unlawful use of weapons, admitting that on Nov. 21, 2021, he took a “substantial step” toward the commission of unlawful use of weapons by getting into a car with a gun.
Moore, who had no prior convictions, was also ordered to forfeit the gun and ammunition that University of Illinois police took from him in a traffic stop near William and Randolph streets in Champaign.
Conditional discharge is a form of probation that does not require regular reporting to a probation officer.