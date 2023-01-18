URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he molested a child who was spending the night in his home faces up to 20 years in prison.
Theodore Beranek, 51, who last lived in the 1600 block of East Fairlawn Avenue, pleaded guilty Wednesday to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in return for a promise from Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink that she will seek no more than 20 years behind bars for him.
The offense carries a maximum of 60 years and whatever sentence is imposed, at least 85 percent of it must be served. Judge Randy Rosenbaum will sentence Beranek on March 6.
Beranek was charged in June of 2021 with molesting a child who had spent the night at his home on June 11 of that year.
Alferink said Beranek, thinking the child was sleeping, reached down the child’s pants to touch the child’s sex organ and put the child’s hand on his sex organ as well.
The child promptly reported what had happened to parents when they picked up their child the next morning. The child also made consistent reports to a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center.
Beranek, represented by Urbana attorney Tony Bruno, surrendered himself into custody Wednesday as a way of earning credit for time served toward his eventual sentence.