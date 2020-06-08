URBANA — An Urbana man with no prior convictions was sentenced Monday to two years of first-offender probation for a cannabis-related offense.
Kourtney Catchings, 28, who listed an address in the 400 block of East Elm Street, pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber to possession with intent to deliver between 10 and 30 grams of cannabis, a Class 4 felony.
In return, a more serious charge alleging he had a larger amount of cannabis he intended to sell was dismissed.
If he successfully completes the probation, which includes 30 hours of public service, Catchings will have no record of a conviction.
The charge stemmed from his arrest Feb. 1. He was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by Champaign police on Scottsdale Drive after receiving a tip that it was involved in a drug sale.
Four of the five occupants were eventually charged with crimes ranging from felony possession of cannabis with intent to deliver to being an armed habitual criminal after police found cannabis, cocaine and a loaded revolver in the vehicle.