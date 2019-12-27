URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he had a gun when he wasn’t supposed to is headed to prison for five years.
In return for Enrique Hernandez’s guilty plea Friday to unlawful possession of weapon by a felon, the state dismissed five other felony counts lodged against him earlier this year when he was arrested.
Hernandez, 24, whose last address was on East California Street, admitted that on March 22, he possessed a gun.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said Hernandez was identified from video surveillance as the person firing that gun that day from a truck on Country Fair Drive in Champaign.
He was arrested the next day after getting into an argument with a girlfriend in Urbana, injuring her. When police investigated the domestic dispute, they found a loaded gun in a truck, Lozar said.
Lozar said Hernandez’s 2013 conviction for burglary prohibits him from having a gun. He received drug court probation and completed it in that case, but according to his Champaign attorney Jami Propps, Hernandez relapsed. She said alcohol was a factor in his March criminal activity.
Judge Jeff Ford, who accepted the negotiated plea agreement, recommended Hernandez for substance abuse treatment in prison.
Over Lozar’s objection, Ford also agreed to release Hernandez, who’s been in jail 280 days, for the weekend so that he may see his child before going to prison.
Ford warned Hernandez that if he drank, had contact with the victim of the domestic violence or committed any other crime over the weekend, that he would revoke the plea agreement and that Hernandez would be subject to much more serious punishment.
The dismissed charges were aggravated discharge of a gun, possession of a stolen weapon, aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and aggravated assault.