URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he violated his probation for a sex offense with a child by being around small children has been resentenced to 4½ years in prison.
Joseph Sloan, 22, had pleaded guilty last September to indecent solicitation of a child, admitting that on Aug. 1, 2020, he gave a child a phone to play with and threatened to take it back if the child didn’t perform a sex act on him.
He was subsequently sentenced to four years of probation by Judge Roger Webber
However, in June, the state moved to revoke Sloan’s probation, alleging that he had not gotten his court-ordered treatment and he was found to be in the company of girls, ages 8 and 5, in violation of his probation. Sloan admitted to those allegations.
On Friday, Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher also presented evidence that Sloan had difficulty complying with the rules that he re-register his address every time he moves.
Both Urbana police Officer Ken Sprague, who manages sex offender cases for the city of Urbana, and Champaign County probation Officer Jeremy Jessup, who supervises sex offenders on probation, testified that despite having registered his address in Urbana, there were times in June when Sloan was staying with his mother in Savoy but had not updated his registration to reflect her home as a secondary residence.
Jessup, who has worked with sex offenders for 19 of his 27 years in probation, said he found Sloan’s frequent moving concerning because “it shows instability” and is a risk factor for reoffending.
Fletcher argued that Sloan should be resentenced to prison, saying that he had failed at two basic elements of his probation: that he have no contact with children and that he get treatment.
“Now you hear that he’s failed to register,” Fletcher argued, calling Sloan “dangerous.”
Assistant Public Defender John Dodd argued for a community-based sentence, saying that prison won’t help Sloan learn how to manage all the rules that go with being a convicted sex offender and that he would get better supervision from Jessup on probation than he would from a parole agent when he’s released.
Webber gave Sloan credit on his sentence for 150 days already served.