URBANA — A native of Guatemala who was living in Urbana when he was arrested two years ago has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for molesting a child.
Judge Roger Webber on Thursday sentenced Cristobal Cristobal-Mateo, 34, to 14 years on each of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. Under the law, he must serve at least 85 percent of the sentences, one after the other, or almost 24 years.
In February, a jury took only an hour to convict him of molesting a child under the age of 13 in her own home on Dec. 20, 2020. He was a guest in the house and was acting as her baby-sitter at the time.
Testimony revealed that the abuse happened while the child’s parents were away at the grocery store. On their return home, they noticed she had changed her clothes and was extremely withdrawn.
Questioned by her mother, the child revealed to her that she was watching television in the living room when Cristobal-Mateo approached, began rubbing her leg, then carried her to her parents’ bedroom.
There, he sexually assaulted her, eventually using a towel to clean himself. A state crime lab scientist testified that biological material found on the towel included semen from Cristobal-Mateo.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher asked for 80 years or more for Cristobal-Mateo, saying that he “planned his behavior and was in full control of how to execute it.” He was eligible for 12 to 120 years and prison was mandated.
“He did this when he could be alone and isolate her,” Fletcher said of the victim.
“He violated the trust of (the girl). He violated the trust of her family,” he said.
Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Lepp argued for a sentence closer to the minimum of 12 years in prison, noting the conviction was the first for Cristobal-Mateo.
She said he had come to the United States with his son to escape the violence of gang warfare in Guatemala and despite having attended school until only the age of 11, was able to get a job here.
She said he was sending half his income back to his wife and other children in Guatemala, who will all suffer with him being in prison. And she said it’s quite likely that when his prison sentence is over he will be deported to his home country.
“I ask you to look at me and have grace on me and my family,” said Cristobal-Mateo through a translator who speaks Q’anjob’al. “They need me and need my help.”
Webber called the psychological damage done to the victim “significant” and said the crime was made worse by Cristobal-Mateo being in a position of trust over the child. The judge also noted he had “groomed” her by watching pornographic videos with her on other occasions.