URBANA — A man already serving four years in prison for sending threatening messages to a woman he’d known for only three weeks has been sentenced to another prison term for a separate but similar crime involving the same victim.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum sentenced Anthony Beckley, 34, on Monday to 30 months in prison for criminal trespass to residence and harassment by phone.
He pleaded guilty to those charges in May, admitting that on Nov. 6, 2021, he entered a woman’s home in Urbana shortly after being released from jail in another case in which he’d threatened the woman in July 2021 with vile text messages.
He also pleaded guilty to harassment by phone for about 100 phone calls directed at the woman between Nov. 23 and 25, 2021.
When the man showed up at the woman’s house knocking on her door on Nov. 25, she called police again. Officers saw a car leaving her apartment complex and tried to stop it. The driver, later identified as Beckley, got out and ran.
When police caught him, Beckley admitted to officers he continued to have contact with the woman, in violation of a prior court order, because he loved her.
Beckley will have to serve the recently imposed sentence after he completes the one he received in March 2022.
Court records indicate he has two previous convictions for aggravated battery to a pregnant person and one for driving under the influence.