CHAMPAIGN — An Urbana man for whom sheriff’s deputies had been looking for a week was taken to the hospital late Wednesday morning with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said the shooting happened at 11:37 a.m. outside Meijer, 2401 N. Prospect Ave., C, when a deputy approached the man to speak with him about a previous incident.
No one besides that man was injured and no law-enforcement officers fired any shots, said Heuerman, who has asked Illinois State Police to investigate.
“There are several events through the last week that led up to this,” the sheriff said.
On March 29, the man was suspected of breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend in the Dobbins Downs area of northwest Champaign and killing her mother’s dog by breaking its neck.
Then, about 1:30 p.m. on April 1, Heuerman said the man allegedly tried to force his way into that same residence, resulting in an exchange of gunfire between the resident and the intruder.
Heuerman said the man was gone by the time deputies arrived Saturday and they have been looking for him since.
Just recently, the man’s sister reported to authorities that he was threatening to shoot himself if he were to be approached by law enforcement.
Heuerman said the mother and daughter left their home following the Saturday incident and returned early Wednesday, only to see the man walking in their neighborhood. They called deputies around 11:15 a.m. with that report and a deputy spotted the man going into Meijer shortly thereafter.
Knowing about his threats to harm himself, the deputy waited until he exited the store and approached, identifying himself as law enforcement.
“When (the deputy) confronted him, he took out a gun and shot himself,” Heuerman said.
The man’s condition is unknown, Heuerman said.
The sheriff said he was not familiar with the man until the events of last week but is aware that he was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant.