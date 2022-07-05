URBANA — A 23-year-old Urbana man who has already spent much of his life behind bars has been sentenced to another 20 years in prison.
A jury in May convicted Terence Larue of possession of just under an ounce of crack cocaine. Because of his criminal record, which included convictions for aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance as an adult and multiple juvenile adjudications, Larue, of the 1500 block of Hunter Street, faced a mandatory prison term of between four and 30 years.
“It’s as if he’s doing life on the installment plan,” said Judge Randy Rosenbaum, who had heard evidence linking Larue to a shooting and possession of a gun that happened after the drug-possession arrest.
It was Larue’s second trial on the charge, as a jury in April was unable to come to a unanimous verdict and a mistrial was declared.
Evidence at trial was that on July 20, 2019, Champaign police tried to stop a vehicle in which Larue was a passenger because someone inside was making furtive movements. It was 12:10 a.m. near Bradley and McKinley avenues, an area the officer cited as known for drug trafficking.
When the driver stopped in a driveway in the 900 block of West Beardsley Avenue, Larue got out and ran to the backyard where he tried to jump over a fence, prompting the officer to spray him with pepper spray.
Near where he was caught, police found two bags with a white chunky substance that turned out to be about 22 grams of crack cocaine. Larue also had a digital scale and about $1,835 cash in his pocket.
To aggravate his sentence for the drug conviction, Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds had Champaign police Officer James Hobson testify about two other crimes that Larue had been charged with but not yet tried for.
One was a shooting outside the Active Wear store, 1505 N. Prospect Ave., C, on March 6, 2021. The other had to do with Larue’s possession of a gun in April 2021. As a convicted felon, Larue is not supposed to have a gun.
Hobson testified that Larue was identified through video surveillance from outside the clothing store as the person who fired on a car in the parking lot moments after a passenger in that car had fired at his friend, Daveyonta Fairman.
Fairman, 27, was waiting in his car for Larue, who was inside the store. Hearing the gunfire, Larue went out and began shooting at the fleeing car, which was not found.
Larue was arrested a month later.
Hobson testified that while Larue was in jail in April, he called a woman and urged her to move a gun that he had hidden in the ventilation of a Savoy apartment where he was living. She moved the gun to her mother’s house. Police later recovered it and found through lab testing that it was a different gun than the one used in the shooting outside the clothing store.
Hobson also testified that police found Larue to be affiliated with a Champaign gang labeled M.O.B., which police believe stands for “Motivate Our Brothers.”
Reynolds urged Rosenbaum to sentence Larue to 25 years in prison.
“He epitomizes everything that is wrong with this community -- drugs, gun violence and gang activity. He deals drugs and commits wanton acts of violence,” Reynolds said.
“This court has seen he’s a very dangerous person. This defendant fired indiscriminately across Prospect Avenue during rush hour on a Saturday,” he said.
Rosenbaum asked Reynolds if he intended to pursue prosecution in Larue’s pending cases once the judge imposed the sentence. Reynolds answered frankly that it depended on how much time Rosenbaum imposed in the shooting case, which Rosenbaum said put him in an “awkward position.”
“The state is not asking for him to be punished for those, but they show the level of dangerousness he poses to the community," Reynolds said. "The court can conclude he’s not a typical person in possession of crack. He’s a gang member who sells drugs who is willing to shoot in public."
Larue’s attorney, Jim Dedman of Savoy, said the state was over-reaching.
“I don’t think it’s worth anything close to that, and a much smaller sentence will make an impact on anyone, including Terence Larue,” argued Dedman.
Larue declined to say anything to the judge when given the opportunity.
He will have to serve 50 percent of his sentence and was given credit for 480 days already served.
Reynolds told Rosenbaum he needed time to consult with colleagues handling Larue’s other cases before saying if he would dismiss them but said later it was likely those pending cases would not be prosecuted.