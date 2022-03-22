URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly shot a friend of his brother is due back in court next month.
Kyre Fisher, 19, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Briarcliff Drive, was arraigned Tuesday on a single count of aggravated battery with a gun for allegedly shooting a woman on Jan. 2.
An Urbana police report said the shooting happened outside Fisher’s home about 3 p.m. that Sunday.
The woman told police that she and Fisher’s brother were arguing and that she was at the house to retrieve her phone. As they argued, Fisher reportedly came out of the house, made a derogatory comment directed at the woman, then reached for his waistband.
The woman said she grabbed a pipe and tried to get away from the brothers, who she alleged had been physical with her in the past, and was shot as she ran.
The report said she was hit in the knee and fingers. A female who was with her put the shooting victim in her car and drove her to the hospital.
Fisher was charged on Jan. 10 and turned himself in Monday at the county jail.
Judge Brett Olmstead on Tuesday reduced his bond to $400,000 and told him to return to court for a probable-cause hearing on April 19.
Court records show Fisher had a prior adjudication as a juvenile for attempted battery with a deadly weapon.
If convicted of aggravated battery with a gun, he faces six to 30 years in prison.