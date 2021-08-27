URBANA — An Urbana man wanted for being an armed habitual criminal and leaving the scene of an accident has been arrested.
Jamonhe D. Watkins, 25, whose last known address was in the 900 block of Gwendolyn Drive, was booked into the Champaign County Jail on Thursday afternoon by U.S. Marshals who found him about 1:25 p.m. near the intersection of Sedgegrass Drive and Bluegrass Lane in northwest Champaign.
He had been wanted on a warrant issued May 29 in connection with activity that allegedly happened several days earlier.
According to Champaign County sheriff’s deputies’ reports, about 12:30 p.m. May 23, deputies were called to a single-vehicle rollover crash at Staley Road near Cardinal Road, just west of Champaign.
They found a BMW that had crashed after witnesses reported seeing it driving recklessly. The driver was gone but his passenger remained and said Watkins was the driver.
Deputies learned from witnesses that Watkins had been driving the BMW south on Staley and that it was passing other southbound vehicles going fast. One woman said the driver, a man, had a wound to his head and blood running down his face.
She said after the car rolled over, the driver left in a Hyundai driven by a woman who appeared to have been chasing the BMW.
Another witness said the BMW was driving south passing vehicles when a northbound car came at it head-on, hit the brakes hard and stopped completely. To avoid hitting it, the BMW went off the road, hit a culvert, went airborne and rolled over. A man with a gash on his head got out and then left in a gray sedan.
Near the BMW, deputies found a Glock handgun loaded with 33 rounds of hollow-point ammunition that was later determined to have been stolen from Texas in 2015. Deputies also found Watkins’ Illinois identification card in the car.
The owner of the BMW admitted to deputies that she was driving the Hyundai behind the BMW and wanted to know who Watkins was with.
Deputies learned that Watkins did not have a valid driver’s license and was on federal probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Court records show he has other convictions as an adult for aggravated unlawful use of weapons. He also has juvenile adjudications for burglary and resisting a peace officer.
Bond on his warrant had been previously set at $100,000.
If convicted of being an armed habitual criminal, Watkins faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.