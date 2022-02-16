URBANA — An Urbana man who was wanted on a weapons charge was arrested in Urbana Tuesday after being found with a gun and suspected cocaine.
Because of previous felony convictions, Martines A. Gill, 36, whose last known address was in the 700 block of West Elm Street, is not allowed to have guns.
On Tuesday, members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force were looking for Gill, for whom they had an arrest warrant issued in mid-January after he was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
In that case, Gill’s fingerprints were found on a loaded .45-caliber handgun that had been found July 24 on the steps of an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Kara Drive, Champaign. A 9 mm gun with a drum magazine was also found there.
The guns were found the day after Jayvohn D. Foster, 26, had been murdered across the street in the 3000 block of Edward Hoffman Drive.
He died of a single gunshot wound to the chest inflicted about 5 p.m. on July 23. No arrests have been made in connection with his death.
The guns were sent to the state crime lab, and Gill’s fingerprints were found on one.
When officers, who were watching Gill, saw him Tuesday walking to a car in the 100 block of South Coler Avenue, they approached him and he reportedly began to walk the other way. He was then taken into custody.
As he was being handcuffed, officers saw the butt of a handgun protruding from his jacket. Next to where he had been standing, police found two bags of a substance that field-tested positive for cocaine that weighed a total of just under 2 grams. He also had about $1,600 cash and two cellphones on him.
In that case, he was charged with armed violence, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance. If convicted of the most serious charges, he faces a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years.
Court records show Gill has previous convictions for possession of cocaine, fleeing and attempting to elude officers, driving under the influence, obstructing a peace officer, domestic battery and obstructing justice. As a juvenile, he was found to be delinquent for misdemeanor theft.
Gill’s bond in the earlier case had already been set at $15,000 by Judge Brett Olmstead, who set his bond in the case related Tuesday's alleged crimes at $100,000.
Olmstead told Gill to be back in court March 29.