URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he had been selling drugs for years when he was arrested in 2019 has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Kenneth Patton Jr., 25, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Curtiss Drive, is eligible to receive day-for-day good time on his sentence.
He pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber in July to possession with intent to deliver cocaine stemming from his arrest July 11, 2019, in an apartment on East Florida Avenue in Urbana where he was believed to be staying with his girlfriend.
At sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher presented the judge with evidence that members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force did a court-authorized search of the home that day and found about 38 grams of both powder and crack cocaine in four bags, 2 ounces of cannabis, about $2,100 cash and two 9 mm handguns.
Fletcher said Patton denied he owned the guns but admitted to police that his DNA would be found on them.
Fletcher said Patton also admitted to police that the cocaine was his and that he had been selling it for years.
While out on bond for that offense, Patton was arrested again on Dec. 10, 2020, and charged with armed violence and possession with intent to deliver cocaine — charges that were dismissed in return for his guilty plea in the other case.
However, evidence presented to Webber was that Patton was a passenger in a car that police had pulled over in Champaign that day.
Between Patton’s legs was a bag containing a 9 mm pistol and about 46 grams of cannabis. Police found another 18 grams of cocaine hidden in his underwear.
Fletcher argued for 14 years in prison while Patton’s attorney, Baku Patel of Urbana, sought a sentence of six years, the minimum Patton could have received for the Class X felony conviction. The maximum was 30 years.
Patel presented the judge with several letters of support from his family, an employer and church members. He argued that his client has two children under the age of 3 who need him and was an Eagle Scout. He said his client got caught up with the wrong crowd.
Court records show Patton had a previous felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance and several misdemeanor convictions for driving under the influence, possession of cannabis, theft and leaving the scene of an accident.