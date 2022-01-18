URBANA — A convicted felon who admitted he was selling drugs while armed in Champaign County almost five years ago faces 10 years to life behind bars when he is sentenced in federal court later this year.
On Friday, Curtis B. Coleman, 38, whose last known address was in the 1800 block of Oliver Drive, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long in Urbana to possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute and possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.
He is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Colin Bruce on June 6.
A release from the U.S. attorney’s office said that Coleman admitted he had been selling cocaine, crack cocaine and cannabis out of his Oliver Drive apartment at a time when he had guns.
The release said on March 7, 2017, officers with the Champaign County Street Crimes Task found just under 200 grams of cocaine, marijuana, and crack cocaine during a court-authorized search of the apartment. He also had two guns, one of which had an extended magazine, and various kinds of ammunition.
He was initially charged in state court, but those charges were dismissed when federal authorities decided to prosecute Coleman.
He had previous convictions for possession with intent to deliver cannabis, obstructing justice and unlawful use of weapon by a felon and was on parole at the time of the 2017 search.
Coleman faces up to 20 years of imprisonment on the drug-trafficking charge and at least 10 years on the firearms charge. However, if he is determined to be an armed career criminal, he will face up to life imprisonment on the firearms charge, according to the release.