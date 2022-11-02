URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted selling cannabis from his home earlier this year has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
On Monday, Judge Roger Webber also ordered Miguel Lucio, 26, of the 0-100 block of Sanibel Drive, to perform 75 hours of public service, get mental health and substance abuse evaluations and pay a street value fine of $3,521.
Lucio pleaded guilty in September to possession with intent to deliver between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis, admitting that the cannabis was in his home when members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force did a court-ordered search April 29.
Officers found about a pound of cannabis and $2,960 together and a digital scale nearby. They also found documents to show that Lucio lived in the home.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark-Rivest recommended a prison term for Lucio, noting that he had been discharged from parole in a reckless discharge of a gun case just three weeks before his arrest for selling cannabis.
He also had a previous conviction for possession of cannabis from 2018, she said.
Clark-Rivest said Lucio had failed to pay fines and costs in earlier cases, which she said didn’t jibe with someone who had nearly $3,000 cash in his home.
Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Lepp urged Webber to consider probation saying that Lucio is young, employed, and described as well-liked and hard-working by his employer.
She said he was not a danger to the public and that he had taken responsibility for his crimes.
Lucio told the judge he was hopeful that something positive would result from his court case and that he understood what he had done was wrong.
Webber said he was willing to give Lucio a chance on probation but warned him that “selling to supplement the family income is not a good idea.”