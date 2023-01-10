URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he had more than 2 pounds of cannabis for sale in his home a year ago has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
In return for Desie Warren’s guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver cannabis, Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson dismissed other charges alleging the 34-year-old was an armed habitual criminal.
Judge Roger Webber accepted the negotiated plea agreement Monday.
All those charges had stemmed from Jan. 25, 2022, raid on Warren’s apartment in the 500 block of West Springfield Avenue by the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
In the apartment, police found a total of about 2 pounds of cannabis, two loaded guns, extra gun magazines, ammunition, about $2,500 cash and a scale.
Co-defendant Songan Schneider, 30, pleaded guilty in August to unlawful use of weapons by a felon and was sentenced to five years in prison with credit for 200 days spent in the county jail.
Police reports said the cannabis and cash was found in Warren’s room, while the guns, magazines and ammunition were found in Schneider’s room.
Schneider had previous aggravated battery convictions, while Warren had two prior convictions for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
He was given credit on his sentence for 351 days served in the county jail.