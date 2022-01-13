URBANA — An Urbana man who crashed his car into a home where four people were present, yelled at an injured resident, then backed out and left has been sentenced to three years in prison.
“This isn’t a fender bender where you can barely see damage. He was driving in the grass for a substantial distance,” remarked Judge Randy Rosenbaum of Trayshaun Williams’ driving on May 9. “He smashed his car into the house, and it’s clear he went quite a distance into the home.”
Williams, 29, of the 800 block of East Michigan Avenue, pleaded guilty in December to leaving the scene of a personal-injury accident. In return, a charge alleging he was driving a stolen vehicle was dismissed, as was a separate case in which he was charged with domestic battery and aggravated battery to a child.
Monica Daigrepont testified that she and her husband were in the living room of their home in the 100 block of Scottswood Drive about 10 p.m. that Sunday when she heard a “loud roaring noise.”
“I was going to stand up, so I scooted up in my chair, and a car came crashing through the wall and pushed the sectional into my leg,” she said.
The other half of the sectional where her husband was sitting was pushed toward the hallway, she said, by the front half of a Ford Fusion that entered their living room.
Asked by Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds if the driver said anything, she responded: “He was saying he slid into the house and asked ‘Are we OK.’ I said, ‘No. You just ran into our house.’ He got back in the vehicle and left.”
Ten minutes earlier, their children, ages 16 and 6, had been sitting on the sectional couch.
The damage to their rental home was so extensive that they had to live in a hotel for two weeks, then in another, more-expensive rental property for two months before they finally moved to a third location, which also ended up costing them more in rent.
Daigrepont said she sustained a gash to her leg that required a visit to the emergency room, and her 6-year-old is “terrified” of approaching vehicles, but otherwise, the family was not seriously physically harmed when Williams crashed into their house.
Champaign County sheriff’s Sgt. Seth Herrig identified for Rosenbaum photos he took of the crash site, the family’s yard and the yard next door showing tire tracks leading up to the point of entry.
Reynolds argued for a five-year prison term for Williams, who was eligible for an extended term of six years based on previous convictions for domestic battery, criminal trespass to residence and residential burglary.
“He left the scene without any attempt to give information or make sure emergency services were summoned,” said Reynolds, who added that Williams admitted to authorities he had been using alcohol and drugs that night.
Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham asked the judge to consider probation for Williams, saying his client has been in no trouble since the crash, is employed, has fathered no children, has a GED and admitted his conduct.
“I apologize. I made a mistake. I’m sorry for what I did,” Williams said when given his chance to say something.
Referring to supportive letters written by folks who said Williams had made a “bad choice,” Rosenbaum said his conduct was “more than just a bad choice. It seems he didn’t learn from the past.”
The judge noted that Williams had previous drug treatment while imprisoned.
In addition to the prison sentence, Rosenbaum ordered Williams to pay the victims $1,000 in restitution for the higher rent they had to pay while displaced from their home.