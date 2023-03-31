URBANA — Police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the fatal stabbing of an Urbana man Thursday.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup on Friday identified the deceased man as Robert J. Cavette, 51. He died from the stab wound to the chest.
Urbana police Lt. Mike Cervantes said police were called to an apartment in the 1000 block of South Smith Road just after 11 a.m. Thursday and found Mr. Cavette mortally wounded.
They tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the emergency room of Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, at 11:51 a.m.
Cervantes said police still have work to complete before they are willing to release any more information.