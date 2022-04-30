URBANA — An Urbana man who ran from police after being stopped for alleged traffic violations in west Champaign has been charged with gun offenses.
Isaiah Jenkins, 26, who listed an address in the 1600 block of North Lincoln Avenue, was stopped at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near McKinley and Bradley avenues in west Champaign by an Illinois state trooper who saw him commit alleged traffic violations.
The trooper could see improperly packaged cannabis and a large knife in plain view and told Jenkins he was going to search the vehicle.
Jenkins then took off running but was eventually found in a nearby backyard and arrested.
The trooper found a loaded semi-automatic pistol hidden in loose paneling of the driver’s door. Its serial number was defaced.
With a prior conviction for robbery out of Georgia, Jenkins is not allowed to have a gun.
He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen and defaced firearm and resisting arrest.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $200,000 and told him to be back in court May 24.