URBANA — An Urbana man who failed to appear for his sentencing hearing for armed violence on Wednesday has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum issued a warrant for the arrest of Heaven Gray, 32, who last lived in the 1000 block of East Kerr Avenue, following the sentencing in absentia.
Gray had pleaded guilty in late July to armed violence for having brass knuckles on him Dec. 31, when he was a passenger in a car stopped by an Urbana police officer who was trying to serve an order of protection on another man.
Learning that Gray was on parole, Officer Kenneth Sprague had Gray get out of the vehicle so police could search him and his belongings.
In an effort to aggravate Gray's sentence, Sprague testified before Rosenbaum on Wednesday that Gray then ran from him. Sprague sprained his knee in the pursuit and found a starter pistol on Gray when he caught him.
Gray also had the brass knuckles and a small amount of suspected cocaine.
With previous convictions for unlawful restraint and possession of a controlled substance, he is not allowed to have weapons.
Gray was given 121 days credit on his sentence.